Sean McVay: I have a lot of confidence in Kyren Williams

The Rams held on for a 28-20 win over the Commanders on Sunday, but the final margin of victory likely would have been a good deal larger if not for a pair of miscues by running back Kyren Williams.

Williams lost a fumble inside the Commanders' 10-yard-line early in the second quarter and then lost another one in Washington territory with less than two minutes to go in the first half. There are times when coaches would bench a player who doubled up on giveaways, but Rams head coach Sean McVay did not go that route.

Williams ran 27 times for 152 yards and a touchdown in a win that moved the Rams into playoff position in the NFC. When it was over, McVay said he has "a lot of confidence" in Williams despite the fumbles.

"I love the way that he finished the game out," McVay said, via the team's website. "It's always about your response and so he'll learn from it and he's the type of guy that has the right football character, the right mindset and mentality to be able to use these things as learning ops push forward in a positive way. And he still made big time contributions to this game in a positive way."

The Rams also missed a field goal on Sunday and cleaning up those mistakes will be vital because they won't be so easily swept under the rug against more capable opposition.