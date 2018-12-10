Sean McVay: Loss was “very, very humbling for me”

Not many of the Rams played or coached well enough to beat the Bears last night.

But at least they were accountable.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams were accountable after their 15-6 loss to the Bears, with everyone raising their hand for their share of the blame.

“We all played bad,” running back Todd Gurley said, “coaches down to the players.”

Yeah, let’s start with the coaches, since the offensive wizardy which had earned McVay so much acclaim was nowhere to be found Sunday. Gurley being reduced to a bit player was a large part of that, though the Bears’ swarming defense was feared to stop him (Jared Goff‘s four interceptions were an added benefit).

“This one is very, very humbling for me,” McVay said, after the first game of his tenure which did not feature a touchdown.

Goff also dove on the grenade, which he should have after going 20-of-44 for 180 yards and four picks).

“It’s definitely tough to play in a big-time game like that and not play well and not win and not do what you want to do,” Goff said. “But at the same time we’re 11-2, won the division with three weeks left and have everything in front of us.”

Immediately, that’s a Sunday night matchup with the Eagles, as they try to work to take back the top spot in the quest for home field advantage, which they gave to the Saints last night.

“We know what’s up,” Gurley said. “We ain’t losing back to back.”

Of course, no one saw them losing this way either.