Sean McVay: Lance McCutcheon, Bryce Perkins have made strong case for 53-man roster

Lance McCutcheon and Bryce Perkins both came into the preseason not knowing whether they’d make the 53-man roster. They knew they’d have to earn those spots with strong play against the Chargers, Texans and Bengals, but even then it might not be enough.

They’re waiting to learn their future with the Rams in the next couple of days, with final roster cuts coming by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. And after both players led the offense again on Saturday night in Cincinnati, they put together a good statement before any decisions are made.

Perkins totaled 176 yards and one touchdown, while McCutcheon caught five passes for 76 yards, maintaining his lead for the most receiving yards in the NFL this preseason (259).

After the game, Sean McVay gave each player a vote of confidence, saying they’ve done what they could to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

“Both of those guys have done a great job,” McVay said. “You’d be hard-pressed to think that they haven’t done what they could to earn that and, and love both those guys.”

McCutcheon could make the team as the eighth receiver, which makes it sound like he’s buried on the depth chart but he can’t be ruled out from getting at least some playing time as a rookie this year.

Perkins would be the No. 3 quarterback behind Matthew Stafford and John Wolford, just as he was last year. His athleticism makes him valuable as a scout team quarterback, especially this year with Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Trey Lance, Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott on the schedule.

We don’t have to wait much longer to find out if they’re going to make the team, but it seems they should earn a spot.

