Sean McVay knows Rams are being overlooked: ‘They don’t believe in us’

Many are predicting the Los Angeles Rams to finish with one of the worst records in the league in 2023, and Sean McVay has taken notice. When asked about the Rams’ over/under on wins entering the upcoming season, McVay shared his thoughts on the matter.

“Whatever I say, I’m going to get in trouble right now,” McVay said. “They don’t believe in us.”

Most sportsbooks have the Rams’ over/under on wins set somewhere around 6.5. And on most sportsbooks, the under has shorter odds as the masses are skeptical of the Rams being a good team in 2023.

Nate Davis of USA TODAY recently predicted the Rams producing a 7-10 record this season, which is right around where most analysts have them finishing. For the people who are creating early mock drafts for the 2024 NFL draft, most of them have the Rams earning a top-10 selection.

Following a 5-12 campaign in 2022, the Rams are certainly in a transitional period of their roster building. Outside of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Tyler Higbee, the Rams are going to lean on inexperienced and unproven players on offense.

On the other hand, Aaron Donald and Ernest Jones are the only reliable starters taking the field on defense. There’s a chance that half of the starting defensive unit is either a first or second-year player.

With the Rams beginning training camp, McVay and the players on the team are unquestionably using the media’s view of them as motivation for the 2023 season.

