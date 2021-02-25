Sean McVay: Kevin O’Connell has huge influence on how we operate offensively

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rams made several changes to their coaching staff since the end of the season, but they made sure to keep offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell on hand.

After Brandon Staley made the move from Rams defensive coordinator to Chargers head coach, there was word that O’Connell was a candidate to run his offense. That was followed by a report that the Rams denied an interview request and head coach Sean McVay confirmed it in a Thursday video conference.

McVay calls the offensive plays for the Rams, but said that O’Connell has a lot of sway in how the offense operates while explaining why the team blocked the move.

“Kevin’s a great coach,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “He is our offensive coordinator. He has a huge say and a huge influence on how we want to operate, and I think even more so moving forward.”

O’Connell joined the Rams last year and served as the offensive coordinator for Washington in 2019. The former NFL quarterback has also coached with the 49ers and Browns.

Sean McVay: Kevin O’Connell has huge influence on how we operate offensively originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Middlesex Water Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

    ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MSEX) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. HIGHLIGHTS Net Income of $38.4 million, up 13.4%.Revenue growth of 5.2% to $141.6 millionDiluted Earnings per share $2.18, up 8.5% 2020 OPERATING RESULTS Consolidated operating revenues increased to $141.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, up from $134.6 million in 2019. The $7.0 million increase in operating revenues is due to increased water consumption related to higher demand from residential and wholesale customers in our Middlesex system in New Jersey, customer growth in our Delaware water systems and a new contract to operate and maintain the Highland Park, New Jersey water and wastewater systems. Operation and maintenance expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased $2.8 million from the same period in 2019. Increased water consumption pushed production expenses higher and weather-related changes in raw water quality prompted higher treatment costs. Other contributing factors were increased retirement benefit plan expenses as well as higher bad debt expense due to the expected financial impact of COVID-19 on some of our customers. Income Tax benefits for 2020 increased overall by $1.0 million from the same period in 2019, primarily due to the benefits associated with deductible repair expenditures on tangible property in the Middlesex system. This increased benefit was partially offset by higher pre-tax income. Net income for the year increased $4.5 million to $38.4 million, compared to $33.9 million in 2019. Earnings applicable to common stock for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $38.3 million, or $2.18 per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to $33.8 million or $2.01 per diluted share for the same period in 2019. “Despite challenging circumstances in 2020, our team’s operational preparedness and execution enabled us to remain on track meeting the needs of our employees, customers and communities, while delivering incredible progress against our capital construction program goals and also driving shareholder value,” said Middlesex Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis W. Doll. “We look to the future with optimism as we make great strides in continuing to preserve and enhance drinking water quality and reliability for generations to come,” added Doll. FOURTH QUARTER 2020 RESULTS For the three month period ended December 31, 2020, operating revenues were $34.6 million, up from $32.7 million for the same period in 2019. Operations and maintenance expenses were $18.0 million, up from $17.4 million for the same period in 2019. Net income increased to $8.3 million from $8.1 million for the same period in 2019. QUARTERLY DIVIDEND DECLARED As previously announced in January 2021, the Board of Directors of Middlesex Water Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2725 per common share payable on March 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 12, 2021. The Company has paid cash dividends continually since 1912 and increased its dividend for the forty-eighth consecutive year in 2020. ABOUT MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Named a 2020 Top Workplace in New Jersey and a 2020 Superstar in Business in Delaware, Middlesex is diligently focused on meeting and balancing the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life. To learn more, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Linked In. This press release contains “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws regarding Middlesex Water Company “MSEX” or the “Company”, its financial condition, and its results of operations that reflect the Company’s current views and information currently available. This information is, where applicable, based on estimates, assumptions and analysis that the Company believes, as of the date hereof, provides a reasonable basis for the information contained herein. Forward‐looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward‐looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “foresees” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words and phrases, and include statements relating to the Company’s beliefs or expectations regarding its future performance, strategic plans and cash flows, as well as any other statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current facts. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from forward‐looking statements, and the assumptions on which forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the information contained herein is reflective of future performance, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements as a predictor of future performance. Unless otherwise specified, all information contained in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein, publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Media Contact:Bernadette Sohler, Vice President – Corporate Affairsbsohler@middlesexwater.com(732) 638-7549 MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANYCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME(In thousands except per share amounts) Years Ended December 31, Quarters Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenues $ 141,592 $134,598 $ 34,626 $32,738 Operating Expenses: Operations and Maintenance 70,796 67,980 18,035 17,409 Depreciation 18,472 16,716 4,674 4,301 Other Taxes 14,904 14,382 3,586 3,469 Total Operating Expenses 104,172 99,078 26,295 25,179 Operating Income 37,420 35,520 8,331 7,559 Other Income (Expense): Allowance for Funds Used During Construction 4,016 3,146 1,146 1,116 Other Income (Expense), net 363 (654) (801) (512) Total Other Income, net 4,379 2,492 345 604 Interest Charges 7,493 7,264 1,972 2,280 Income before Income Taxes 34,306 30,748 6,704 5,883 Income Taxes (4,119) (3,140) (1,603) (2,188) Net Income 38,425 33,888 8,307 8,071 Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements 120 132 30 30 Earnings Applicable to Common Stock$ 38,305 $33,756 $ 8,277 $8,041 Earnings per share of Common Stock: Basic $ 2.19 $2.02 $ 0.47 $0.46 Diluted $ 2.18 $2.01 $ 0.47 $0.46

  • Tommy Sheppard says Wizards’ role players will be vital for latter half of season

    Tommy Sheppard said the Wizards' bench will need to come up big during the tough schedule after the All-Star break.

  • Report: Titans shopping Isaiah Wilson, open to trading him

    Last week, Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson must “make a determination” if he wants to play pro football. Then on Monday, Wilson posted a since-deleted tweet saying he was done playing for the Titans and would not have further comment. Now on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports [more]

  • Richard Sherman, Jermaine Kearse's cryptic response to Russell Wilson rumors

    Buckle up, NFL fans. Thisoffseason is just getting started.

  • NFL rumor roundup: Are Seahawks, Russell Wilson heading for a divorce?

    With the Russell Wilson trade rumors heating up, Matt Harmon takes a spin around the latest NFL rumor mill to look at the Seattle Seahawks passer and much more.

  • Salt Lake City Stars vs. Austin Spurs - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Salt Lake City Stars vs. Austin Spurs, 02/23/2021

  • Alex Caceres is trying to make a record no one can catch | UFC Vegas 20

    Though his name isn't always in the spotlight, Alex Caceres is one of the longest tenured active fighters on the UFC roster. As such, and at just 32 years of age, he's looking forward to setting a record that no other fighter will be able to match. Caceres faces Kevin Croom at UFC Vegas 20 on Saturday, Feb. 27, hoping to build upon the longest winning streak of his career. Watch and listen to everything Caceres had to say at the UFC Vegas 20 Media Day. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Jairzinho Rozenstruik: ‘Jon Jones can go first’ | UFC Vegas 20 Media Day

  • Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's father drowns in lake near Brazilian holiday home

    Jose Becker was 57.

  • Man suing Clippers and Jerry West wanted much more than $2.5 million for supposedly luring Kawhi Leonard

    Johnny Wilkes reportedly made his demands two weeks after Kawhi Leonard joined the Clippers.

  • Cowboys can't avoid heavy bill due after fumbling Dak Prescott's extension

    The Cowboys don’t have much of a choice and it’s their own stubbornness that got them to this point.

  • Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open with back issue

    The 20-time Grand Slam winner has been struggling with a back issue since the build-up to the Australian Open and was forced to skip Spain's ATP Cup ties earlier this month. "It is with great sadness that I have to forfeit from Rotterdam," Nadal said in a statement https://www.abnamrowtt.nl/en/news/headlines/48th-edition/nadal-pulls-out-of-rotterdam. "Once I got back to Spain I visited my doctor and together with my team they’ve advised not to play this upcoming week."

  • Bruce Arians: Tom Brady expected to be sidelined until June after knee surgery

    Will Brady's knee impact his preparation for next season?

  • Report: Russell Wilson, Seahawks split could happen 'soon'

    Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are headed for divorce, according to a detailed report by The Athletic on Thursday. Wilson could command up to three first-round picks, per multiple reports, and the 32-year-old has three years left on a four-year, $140 million deal he signed in April 2019. The Athletic reported the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints all have a level of interest in Wilson.

  • UFC Vegas 20 betting preview: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane

    Gane is a solid -275 favorite at BetMGM, while Rozenstruik is at a more favorable +230.

  • The BS Meter: Big Ben's return, Aaron Jones' contract, and Marcus Mariota, future starter?

    Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald break down the latest in the NFL rumor mill.

  • Russell Wilson, Seahawks reportedly deeply divided — could he be traded?

    A new report from The Athletic details what exactly is dividing Wilson and the Seahawks. And it doesn't look too pretty.

  • Curtis Blaydes has ‘no shame’ after KO loss to Derrick Lewis: ‘I just got caught’

    "Sometimes you're the hammer and sometimes you're the nail."

  • NBA rookie power rankings: Tyrese Haliburton excelling from deep

    Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 44% from 3-point range to lead all rookies.

  • NBA Coaches Association admonishes Minnesota's failure to interview diverse candidates

    In the wake of the Minnesota Timberwolves controversial head-coaching hire of Toronto Raptors assistant Chris Finch, the NBCA issued a rebuke of the process in a statement on Wednesday.

  • Former NBA All-Star Pau Gasol announces his return to the Spanish League's FC Barcelona

    Future Hall of Famer Pau Gasol will resume his basketball career where it began.