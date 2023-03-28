Sean McVay jokingly slams Mike McDaniel after Jalen Ramsey trade

Over two weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins made another huge trade, this time acquiring cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Chargers for tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round pick.

This move comes months after the Dolphins acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill and linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, respectively.

For really the first time since trade, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay were able to speak to the media at the league’s annual meetings. Both gave their reactions to the transaction. This gave McVay the perfect opportunity to throw a light-hearted jab at his old colleague.

“It’s funny,” McVay said. “When I talked to Jalen after he had spoken with Mike, Jalen said Mike told him that he’ll be the best head coach that he ever played for. I said ‘he might be that, but he’ll definitely be the weirdest.’

“Mike’s the best, though. Mike and I were spending some time together yesterday. I think they’ll vibe really well because you talk about two guys that are refreshingly secure in who they are. They both have got a swagger and confidence and passion for this game. I know Jalen’s excited. I know Mike’s really excited about being able to have him, and even coach (Vic) Fangio. I talked to coach Fangio about him. There will be some comfort and familiarity with a lot of the different things that coach Fangio will ask him to do. I have no doubt that he’s gonna shine real bright in Miami.”

McVay and McDaniel spent three seasons together in Washington from 2011-13 under Mike Shanahan. During that time, McVay was the team’s tight ends coach, and McDaniel moved up from offensive assistant to wide receivers coach.

Positional coaches and assistants spend so much time with each other during the course of an NFL season that it’s only natural to see close friendships built in those stadiums.

While McVay is happy for his old friend, he’d probably rather have Ramsey on his roster than another.

