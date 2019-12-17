Sean McVay: Jared Goff’s thumb was feeling better on Monday

The Rams were battered by the Cowboys on Sunday, and quarterback Jared Goff emerged bruised.

He injured his thumb during the game. On Monday, coach Sean McVay provided an update.

“It was on the interception,” McVay told reporters. “I think it was [Andrew] Whitworth’s helmet. You could see his thumb comes down on it right when he was finishing that throw. I believe that’s the play that it occurred on.”

McVay called it a “nice contusion” to the thumb.

“Really, any sort of thing that — especially for a quarterback — any part of your hand, I think can severely alter your ability to throw the football,” McVay said. “He was able to kind of get through it and fortunately, today he woke up and was feeling better.”

The Rams face the 49ers on Saturday night on NFL Network. A loss by the Rams eliminates them from playoff contention.