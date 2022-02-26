Sean McVay isn’t pursuing TV jobs, is committed to helping Rams defend Super Bowl title

Sean McVay has garnered interest from TV networks as they search to fill their broadcast booths, targeting the Rams coach. But rather than pursuing those opportunities this year, McVay will remain in coaching.

Adam Schefter reported Friday that McVay told ESPN he’s not going to take any TV opportunities and is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super Bowl title in 2022. Rams fans can now breathe a big sigh of relief after it seemed like McVay might actually consider leaving coaching to become a broadcaster.

That’s no longer a concern – at least not for this year. But with his comments about wanting to start a family and networks pursuing the 36-year-old, going from the sidelines to the booth might be something he pounces on down the road.

Sean McVay told ESPN today that he is not pursuing any television opportunities and he is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super-Bowl title. pic.twitter.com/0eUHzQ7Zue — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2022

McVay led the Rams to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, their first since the 1999 season. The Rams beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20, McVay’s second appearance in the big game.

He’s led the Rams to a winning record in each of his first five years, completely turning around a franchise that had no success for 15 years before he arrived.

List