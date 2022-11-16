Sean McVay isn’t giving up play-calling duties

Part of what has made Sean McVay such a great coach in the NFL is his play calling. Sure, he’s a tremendous leader and puts together strong game plans, but his play calling makes him one of the better coaches in football.

His play selection and situational calls this season have come into question during the offense’s painful struggles throughout the year. The Rams rank 29th in points per game and 31st in yards per game, a staggering drop-off from last year’s team.

They’ve changed their personnel and tried to make adjustments on offense, but one thing that won’t change is the play caller. McVay said he’s not going to give up those duties, nor will he strip Raheem Morris of that job on defense.

“No, I don’t think so,” McVay said Tuesday when asked if there will be changes in the play callers. “There’s an element of we’re all collaborating and trying to put together the best plans as possible. I think in some instances there’s certainly…no, that’s not going to be what I think is in best alignment for our team. But we’re all in it together and as we put these plans together that’s kind of what’s reflected and there’s certainly responsibilities, but ultimately those things, they fall on me and I’m more than happy to be able to bear that. But we all work collaboratively together on what we think is best in all three phases.”

The Rams are in even worse shape now than they have been all year after losing Cooper Kupp to a high ankle sprain, which requires surgery. He’ll be out at least four weeks while on injured reserve, and if the Rams fall further out of contention, it’s reasonable to think they could shut him down for the rest of the year.

Not to mention, Matthew Stafford is still in the concussion protocol and his status for Week 11 is up in the air. This is as much adversity as McVay and the Rams have faced in the last five-plus years.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire