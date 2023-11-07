Sean McVay ‘intrigued to see’ rookie RB Zach Evans in 2nd half of season

Rookie running back Zach Evans looked like he’d be in line for a big role after Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers both got hurt, operating as the No. 3 back for most of the season. However, in the first game without Williams and Rivers, the Rams leaned on newly signed Darrell Henderson Jr. and Royce Freeman – neither of whom had a single carry before Week 7.

Evans took a backseat and hasn’t gotten a carry since Week 6, but with the ground game struggling, perhaps there’s one last opportunity for him to prove himself before Williams returns.

On the “Coach McVay Show” this week, Sean McVay mentioned Evans as a rookie he’s excited to see in the second half of the season, indicating he could get a look at running back after improving in practice.

“Zach Evans is another guy that I’m intrigued to see if he gets an opportunity to get some carries towards the second half of the season,” McVay said. “He’s gotten better and better and practice, and then see if he gets an opportunity to get out there.”

Freeman has averaged 4.3 yards per carry this season, gaining 142 yards on 33 attempts. Henderson has only gained 2.8 yards per attempt in the three games he’s played, so neither player has been very efficient.

With a Week 10 bye, it’s possible the Rams will use this time to make a change at running back for their first game coming out of the break. Williams is slated to return in Week 12, so Week 11 against the Seahawks could be a perfect opportunity for Evans to prove himself before the workhorse comes back.

