The Rams were bidders for Christian McCaffrey before the Panthers traded him to the 49ers this month and they got a vivid reminder of why they were interested in the running back’s services on Sunday.

McCaffrey became the first player since 2005 to throw, catch, and run for a touchdown in the same game during San Francisco’s 31-14 win in Los Angeles. While McCaffrey was putting on a show, the Rams were running for 56 yards on 21 carries with a long run of six yards on the day.

At his postgame press conference, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about the team’s running backs and said he didn’t think they should shoulder all the blame for the shortcomings in the run game before venturing into the subject of adding a back before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“The reason we didn’t run the football efficiently wasn’t because of our backs, in my opinion,” McVay said, via a transcript from the team. “I’ll have to go back and look at it, but we are always looking for ways to upgrade the football team, but we [have] a lot of things that we [have to] be able to address and what that means looking forward, getting into the trade deadline or as we progress, we’ll be looking at that over the next couple days.”

While they look at additions, the Rams are also trying to deal running back Cam Akers so the next two days could result in a very different looking backfield before the Rams are back on the field.

Sean McVay: Inefficient running game wasn’t because of our backs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk