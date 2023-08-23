Sean McVay hopes TE Hunter Long returns soon, unsure if he’ll start season on PUP

In addition to a third-round pick, the Los Angeles Rams also received tight end Hunter Long from the Miami Dolphins in the trade for Jalen Ramsey. Long was expected to compete for playing time behind Tyler Higbee but it’s been a frustrating summer for the third-year tight end.

Long has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp due to an undisclosed injury, which has caused him to miss not only two preseason games, but valuable practice time in the last month or so.

Sean McVay still doesn’t know when Long is going to return to the field and when asked about it on Wednesday, he wouldn’t rule out the tight end starting the year on the PUP list.

“I’m not sure about that. I hope that he can get out here,” McVay said. “I know he has really worked hard to try to be available. It’s been incredibly frustrating for him and he’s doing everything that he can.”

If Long were to start the year on the PUP list, he would be forced to miss the first four games of the season. He wouldn’t take up a spot on the 53-man roster, though, which is the real reason the Rams might consider that decision.

Long is squarely behind Higbee, Brycen Hopkins and Davis Allen on the depth chart and the more time he misses, the more likely it is that he’ll sit out regular-season games, too.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire