Sean McVay’s historic streak of 45 straight wins when leading at halftime snapped by 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams may not come from behind very often, but they also never blow halftime leads. That was until today. For the first time in Sean McVay’s tenure, the Rams lost after leading at halftime.

They led 17-3 over the 49ers after the first half in the season finale but San Francisco stormed back and tied it at the end of regulation and eventually won it in overtime, 27-24. Prior to this loss, McVay had been 45-0 when holding a halftime lead as a head coach, so his record now sits at 45-1.

His 45 consecutive wins when leading after the first half was an NFL record, breaking the mark previously held by Bill Belichick, who won 42 straight.

It was a great job by the 49ers to battle back when it seemed like they were out of it and on track to get crushed by the Rams, but McVay’s team has no one to blame but itself for this loss. Matthew Stafford’s two interceptions hurt, as did the five sacks he took.

The offensive line couldn’t protect him or open up any running lanes, and the 49ers were more physical up front, which led to 135 yards rushing on the ground.

