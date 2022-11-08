Sean McVay hints at Darrell Henderson Jr. getting more carries

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL through the first nine weeks of the season. In hopes to improve the production from the ground game, Sean McVay hinted at getting Darrell Henderson Jr. more touches out of the backfield moving forward.

#Rams coach Sean McVay said it's a "possibility" he gives RB Darrell Henderson more carries moving forward to find a rhythm on the ground. Henderson's season high for carries came in Week 1 with 13. "I thought he did some good things yesterday." — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) November 7, 2022

With Cam Akers back in the mix in Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it was a combination of Akers, Henderson, and Malcolm Brown at the running back position. Of the trio, Henderson looked like the most explosive back with 56 yards on 12 attempts, including a 23-yard run that is currently the longest run the Rams have posted this season.

While Henderson leads the team with only 253 yards and two touchdowns on 62 attempts, Akers and Brown have combined for a mere 188 yards and a touchdown on 70 attempts. On top of that, Henderson has caught 16 passes for 91 yards while Akers and Brown have combined for four receptions for 41 yards.

Above all, Henderson has been the most reliable back in pass protection. After McVay uttered that changes need to be made, fans should expect Henderson to receive the bulk of the carries in Week 10 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

