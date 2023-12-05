Sean McVay is having fun again

Last years, Rams coach Sean McVay wasn't having a great time. This year, he is.

His team has become an unexpected playoff contender at 6-6. They've swept the Seahawks. They've won three in a row. Most recently, the Rams dropped the Browns from 7-4 to 7-5.

On Monday, McVay was asked whether he's having some of the most fun he's ever had as a coach.

“I think it is," McVay said. "I think a lot of the perspective that we've talked a little bit about is just never forgetting how important it is to try to be the person you want to be for the people that you love and care about. And also, be reminded, man, you love this game. You love the opportunity to work with people you care about and the competition of it. And it's not exclusive to just loving the wins, it's loving everything that comes with it, responding to the challenges. I know this, I am loving it because of the people that I'm around and then some of the perspective that the experience that you're accumulating as a young guy has benefited both good and bad to keep learning and keep growing.”

He didn't love it last year. He considered leaving. If a $20 million per year seat with a broadcast team had been available, he might have.

It remains to be seen where the Rams go from here. The win over Cleveland gives L.A. even more confidence.

"I think that confidence can compound but I also think it's earned every single week," McVay said. "Every single week is a new week, but I do think it's important to be able to continue to improve, continue to take steps in the right direction. I think that we've done that as a football team. I think the offense has done that really for the last 10 quarters you could say, or nine quarters, and I have been really pleased. I think those guys will have some good juice and excitement about attacking another good week and a great challenge, which is what you love about the NFL.”

The Rams finish with a game on Sunday at Baltimore. Next comes consecutive home games against the Commanders and Saints, followed by season-ending road trips to face the Giants and the 49ers.

For now, they're in the mix for a playoff berth. If the Rams get the No. 6 seed, they'd be a dangerous opponent for the Lions as the No. 3 seed.