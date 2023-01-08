Sean McVay’s future as Rams’ head coach is ‘in limbo’

Sean McVay was asked on Friday about the ongoing speculation about TV networks pursuing him to be an analyst, and he once again made it clear that it’s something he’s interested in. But “right now,” he wants to be with the Rams. The timing wasn’t right last year, but could 2023 be the year he leaves coaching for the broadcast booth?

Adam Schefter reported on Saturday night that McVay’s future as the Rams’ head coach is in limbo and that he’ll take some time after the season ends Sunday to think about the next step for him.

“His immediate future as the Rams’ head coach is in limbo,” Schefter said on NFL Live. “Sources are saying that they believe McVay will take some time after Sunday’s regular-season finale in Seattle to determine whether he’ll return in 2023. Obviously, a big decision for him. Gonna take some time. Been a trying experience, trying season for Sean McVay and we’ll see (where) he winds up and what he wants to do.”

Schefter also reported in a story on ESPN.com that McVay has gone back and forth on the decision of whether to return to the Rams, and he’ll need to think it over after everything that’s happened in the last year – from the Super Bowl to TV interest to his wedding and the trying season of 2022.

The defending Super Bowl champions have been decimated by injuries, and sources believe it has taken its toll on McVay. Sources believe McVay needs time to recharge and to determine whether he has the energy to continue coaching next season.

McVay signed a contract extension with the Rams during the offseason and is signed through 2026, so if he wants to continue coaching, Los Angeles will be happy to have him. But perhaps a 5-11 season, the worst ever by a defending Super Bowl champion, has been too much for McVay.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire