Sean McVay focused on 49ers, not Odell Beckham, but ‘Les is always doing work behind the scenes’

Odell Beckham Jr. is the top player available on the free-agent market right now and there are several teams interested in signing him. He’s taking his time with this decision, weighing his options before picking his next team.

Sean McVay was asked about Beckham last week after the Browns waived him and again on Thursday, reporters asked whether the Rams might be interested in signing the talented receiver. McVay said he’s focused on preparing for the 49ers, but he didn’t rule anything out or elaborate on whether the Rams could pursue Beckham.

“Yeah, we’re just focused on the Niners right now. That’s kind of where my focus is,” McVay said with a grin.

Later on in his press conference, McVay was asked a follow-up about Beckham. Once again, he struggled to contain a big smile when saying Les Snead is always working behind the scenes.

“Les is always doing work behind the scenes. Like I said, I’m focused on the Niners right now,” he said, chuckling.

Beckham is now a free agent after clearing waivers, so he can sign a contract with any team. If he wants to chase a ring with the Rams, perhaps he’ll take a slight discount over what other teams like the Saints, Patriots or Packers might be offering, given the Rams’ lack of cap space.

The Rams could use receiver depth, too, after cutting DeSean Jackson and losing Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris to season-ending injuries. This is certainly a situation worth monitoring.