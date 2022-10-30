Sean McVay falls to 3-9 against Kyle Shanahan with Week 8 loss

Sean McVay has had plenty of success in the NFL, with plenty of wins and a Super Bowl ring on his resume. But the accomplished head coach of the Los Angeles Rams continues to struggle to beat Kyle Shanahan following Sunday’s 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Sean McVay vs Kyle Shanahan: 3-9 (.250) Sean McVay vs every other coach in the National Football League: 55-21 (.724) — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 30, 2022

McVay is now 3-9 when coaching against Shanahan in his career as the Rams lost both of their regular-season matchups versus the 49ers this season. The coaches aren’t playing on the field against one another, but it’s clear that the makeup of San Francisco’s roster gives Los Angeles trouble.

The 49ers have won eight consecutive regular-season meetings against the Rams and you would have to go back to 2018 for the last time Los Angeles took down San Francisco in the regular season. That being said, the Rams defeated the 49ers in the NFC title game last season, allowing them to win the Super Bowl.

While McVay is one of the better head coaches in the NFL, his kryptonite continues to be Shanahan and the 49ers.

