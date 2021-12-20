Sean McVay explains how Rams are handling shortened week ahead of Vikings game

There are issues pertaining to COVID-19 affecting a decent portion of the NFL late in the season. The Los Angeles Rams are among the teams making adjustments with players being placed on — and taken off — the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Due to the Rams having an extensive number of players placed on the list in the past week, the league elected to move Sunday’s game between LA and the Seattle Seahawks to Tuesday night. With Los Angeles having to play on Tuesday, Sean McVay discussed how the Rams are handling next week’s tilt with the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’ll treat it like in between a Thursday and a Monday night game because it’d be like technically playing on a Friday. So not quite as short of a week as what a Thursday would be,” he said. “These are things that we’re well equipped to do this late in the season especially. It’s a real premium on the above-the-neck information and maximizing walk-thrus and things like that. So, I’m just grateful for Commissioner Goodell, the league, and the (Player’s Association) PA to be able to work it out, so that we are getting some bodies back and we’re going to be able to play this game that’s reflective of good competition that we’re looking for and the equity that we talk about in this league.”

Seeing that the Rams are playing on Tuesday instead of Sunday against the Seahawks, that will give them a shortened week to prepare for the Vikings in Week 16. When teams play on Sunday, they typically have six days in between games whenever they play the following Sunday, which won’t be the case for Los Angeles this week.

After taking on the Seahawks in a crucial NFC West game, the Rams will have four days to recuperate before they travel to take on the Vikings. Given the shorter rest period, McVay is treating next week’s game like a Thursday Night Football game, likely meaning more walk-thrus and fewer full practices.

Besides being focused on winning games, McVay has his sights on making sure that the Rams do their best at avoiding any injuries with Los Angeles taking part in two games within the next six days.