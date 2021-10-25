Sean McVay explains Rams’ ‘financially driven’ decision to trade Kenny Young

The Rams didn’t get much in return for Kenny Young when they traded him and a future seventh-round pick to the Broncos for a sixth-rounder on Monday. However, they didn’t ship him to Denver with the goal of recouping valuable assets for the starting linebacker.

They did it because of the fact that they were able to clear about $1.3 million in cap space, giving them even more financial flexibility. They now have roughly $5 million in cap space and with the trade deadline approaching, they can now afford to make a move if they see one that’s worth exploring.

Sean McVay explained the decision to trade Young, calling it a tough move to make but one that opens things up for the Rams salary-cap wise, as well as giving guys like Ernest Jones an opportunity to play more snaps.

McVay: "It gives you the opportunity to have the ability to make decisions if opportunities present themselves, and just a little bit more flexibility." — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) October 25, 2021

#Rams coach Sean McVay said trading linebacker Kenny Young was "financially driven." Salary-cap space could allow more trade activity before Nov. 2 deadline, and makes room for practice-squad call-ups. Rookie Ernest Jones should get a regular role, with Troy Reeder the other ILB. — Kevin Modesti (@KevinModesti) October 25, 2021

The Rams should never be ruled out when it comes to trades, but McVay wouldn’t get into whether there’s another move imminent after trading Young. Needing help at linebacker, tight end and potentially cornerback, the Rams could look into adding talent to their roster before the Nov. 2 deadline.

Sean McVay said the Kenny Young trade gives them flexibility in spending both for opportunities ahead of the deadline if they present themselves and elevating guys from practice squad. He said whether that means any imminent moves wasn't something he'll get into right now. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 25, 2021

With Young gone, expect Troy Reeder and Jones to play more snaps, though Travin Howard could also get an opportunity, being the third linebacker on the 53-man roster.

