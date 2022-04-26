Sean McVay expects Rams to come away with rookies who help ‘a lot sooner than later’

The Los Angeles Rams don’t typically draft to fill immediate needs. They could’ve used offensive line help last year, yet they didn’t draft a single lineman and took an undersized receiver at a deep position with their first pick.

Heading into this year’s draft, the Rams could use depth and starters at cornerback, edge rusher and potentially at guard. That doesn’t mean they’re going to reach for a player at one of those spots, but anyone drafted at those positions has a good chance to contribute early.

Sean McVay said on Tuesday that the Rams plan to come away with players who will help sooner than later, which isn’t usually the case for Los Angeles’ rookies.

"I know we feel we're going to come away with some players that will help us a lot sooner than later." –Sean McVay expects the Rams to do well with their 8 picks when they finally get started Friday in the draft — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) April 26, 2022

By now you know that the Rams’ first pick comes at No. 104 overall, which is at the end of the third round. That’s a long time for a team to wait for its initial selection, but the Rams can still find an immediate starter in the third or fourth round.

They even found one in the sixth a couple of years ago with Jordan Fuller at No. 199 overall. It’s all about identifying culture fits and player traits when it comes to finding rookies who can contribute early.

Sean McVay on the value of late-round picks turning into key contributors for the Rams: Key is ID'ing players who fit within culture but also fit areas of need and have traits that complement the other 10 guys on their respective side of the ball. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) April 26, 2022

This may not be the best class at the top of the draft, but there is depth, especially at cornerback and edge rusher – which is good news for the Rams. Les Snead likes the depth of this draft and sees four or five primary positions of need that the Rams want to address on Day 2.

Story continues

Rams GM Les Snead says he feels this is a relatively deep draft, which is good news when you're starting at 104. He'll go into Day 2 with 4-5 primary areas of positional need he wants to address, but he'll also have a list of other guys he really doesn't want to pass on. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) April 26, 2022

Predicting who will be there at No. 104 overall is a challenge because of how long the Rams must wait to make their first pick, but they can expect at least a few quality cornerbacks, safeties, offensive linemen and edge rushers to be available.

List