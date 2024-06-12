Sean McVay expects Matthew Stafford to report for training camp despite contract issue

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have had ongoing conversations about a new contract for the veteran quarterback but there’s been no resolution yet. Stafford hasn’t made a big deal about it and has attended all offseason workouts, choosing not to hold out amid this contract dispute.

He won’t hold out when training camp opens in July, according to Sean McVay. The Rams coach told reporters on Tuesday that he expects Stafford to report for the start of camp next month. There’s always a chance the contract gets done before camp begins but at least McVay sounds confident in Stafford attending practices even if there is no resolution.

“That’s my expectation, yes,” McVay said of whether Stafford will be at training camp.

He reiterated that all conversations and negotiations will be kept in-house, shedding now light on how those talks have gone so far.

“Like I said, we’ll keep things internally,” McVay added. “I couldn’t be more impressed with the way that he’s handled it, the way that he’s led and been here every single day doing his thing. And that sure means a lot to me.”

Stafford is looking for more guaranteed money in 2025 and 2026, which suggests he might want to play at least a few more years in the NFL before retiring.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire