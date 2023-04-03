Sean McVay expects healthy Matthew Stafford to rebound in a big way

Sean McVay said last week that his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, will have “no limitations” when the offseason program starts.

Concussions and a spinal cord contusion limited Stafford to only nine games last season, but for the first offseason in two years, Stafford will be healthy. McVay said Stafford already is throwing after not fully participating in the team’s offseason program in 2022 while working his way back from a right elbow procedure.

McVay expects Stafford to rebound in a big way in 2023.

“I think just the competitor that he is,” McVay told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He loves the game. He loves to be able to go play. He loves to go compete. I think when you look at some of the things that he had to navigate through last year, he’s motivated to come back and respond and lead. That’s what he’s done for such a long period of time. He certainly elevates everybody that he’s around. I think this is the first offseason in a long time that he’s actually feeling good. He’s been able to throw. He’s been able to kind of start his rhythm and routine a little bit earlier than previous years. He’s got a good look in his eye, and I’m glad he’s leading the way for us.”

Stafford, 35, completed 68 percent of his throws for 2,087 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his limited playing time last year.

