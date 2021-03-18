Sean McVay: “We’re excited” for what Matthew Stafford brings

The trade unofficially has been done for weeks. Neither team could say anything about it until it was done.

It’s now done. Which means the teams are beginning to talk.

The press release from the Rams announcing the Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff (plus draft picks) trade contains quotes from coach Sean McVay.

“We are excited to welcome Matthew and his family to the Rams organization,” McVay said. “He has consistently shown he is an elite thrower of the football and is a leader on and off of the field. We’re excited for what he brings to our team.”

The press release contains no quotes from McVay or anyone else with the Rams regarding Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft and Super Bowl starter in his third season.

Inevitably, press conferences will be conducted, by the Lions and by the Rams. It will be interesting to hear the manner in which the teams characterize the draft picks that changed hands — a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick. Some believe that the Rams gave up a first-round pick and a third-round pick to get Stafford, and that the Rams gave up the other first-round pick to unload Goff’s contract.

