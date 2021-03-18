Sean McVay is excited to have ‘elite thrower’ Matthew Stafford in LA

Sean McVay joined the Rams in 2017, one year after Jared Goff was drafted first overall by Los Angeles. Because of that, he technically didn’t get to choose his starting quarterback – though he did endorse Goff’s extension before the 2019 season.

With the Rams trading Goff for Matthew Stafford, McVay finally got the chance to handpick his quarterback for the first time. And he couldn’t be more excited. When the Rams officially announced the Goff-Stafford trade, McVay shared a quick statement on his new quarterback.

“We are excited to welcome Matthew and his family to the Rams organization. He has consistently shown he is an elite thrower of the football and is a leader on and off of the field. We’re excited for what he brings to our team,” McVay said.

Stafford has put up big numbers in his career, averaging 3,759 yards, 23.5 touchdowns and 12 interceptions per season. He’s completed 62.6% of his passes and has a passer rating of 89.9. He’s undoubtedly an above-average quarterback, but people will always point to his 74-90-1 career record, as well as his 0-3 postseason mark.

The Rams hope he can not only keep up his excellent production, but also get them over the hump as a Super Bowl champion.