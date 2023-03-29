Sean McVay will be excited if Allen Robinson remains with Rams

After a difficult debut season with the Los Angeles Rams last season, Allen Robinson requested a trade. The Rams granted him permission to seek a potential suitor, but no team has acquired the veteran receiver yet.

The Rams are still open to trading him but it’ll take the right return – and probably L.A.’s willingness to pay some of his $15.25 million salary. Sean McVay spoke about Robinson’s situation during the annual league meeting on Tuesday and he doesn’t feel it’s uncomfortable for either party.

He knows that even if the Rams can’t trade Robinson, they’ll do everything in their power to ensure he’s put in the best position to succeed with them. Here’s what McVay said when asked how he’ll handle things if Robinson is still with the Rams when OTAs begin.

“Allen is a great person, he’s been a great player for a long time,” he said, via the LA Times. “And so you talk to him and say, ‘This is a possibility that we’re exploring where we might move you. But if we don’t, I want you to know I’m going to pour everything I have into you as a player to try to help you reach your highest potential, make sure that it’s an enjoyable experience where you love coming into work.’

“And so that’s exactly where we’ve left it. And so I don’t think it’s uncomfortable because those are the realities of the situation. And if he is here be excited about it. And if he’s not, wish him the best in his next stop.”

The Rams were thrilled when they signed him to a three-year deal worth $46.5 million last year and they still hope to get a productive season out of him, even after a major letdown in 2022. It didn’t help that Robinson’s time with Matthew Stafford during the offseason was limited by the quarterback’s elbow injury, or that Robinson himself suffered a season-ending foot injury 10 games into the season.

Nothing went right for the Rams in 2022, including Robinson’s performance. But there’s still hope he and Stafford can become the playmaking tandem many expected them to be last season.

