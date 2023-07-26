Sean McVay excited about what Ahkello Witherspoon brings to Rams’ young secondary

Following the departures of Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott, the Rams’ secondary was left as one of the youngest position groups on the roster this offseason. Los Angeles did add some help in the draft, but a key addition was Ahkello Witherspoon in free agency last month.

The Rams picked up the veteran cornerback at the end of June, adding some size and talent to the secondary – and maybe more importantly, some experience. Witherspoon has started 40 games in his career since being a third-round pick in 2017 and in that time, Sean McVay has appreciated his game.

And so on Tuesday, McVay explained what went into the decision to sign Witherspoon, who the Rams faced several times when he was with the 49ers.

“He is a guy that I have always respected his game from afar,” McVay said. “He’s got length, he has a lot of the traits and characteristics that you are looking for. Having seen him up close and personal against when he played for the 49ers and then I know he has had some injury things, but when he played, he did a great job in Pittsburgh. Both Raheem (Morris) and Aubrey (Pleasant) really liked what they saw on tape with him and I am excited to be around him. But he is a great competitor and he will add some depth and hopefully continue to push where we find the best guys for the secondary that is going to be a younger group and he has some veteran experience.”

Entering training camp, the Rams have Cobie Durant penciled in as one of their starting cornerbacks, along with Derion Kendrick. Both are just second-year players who were drafted on Day 3 in 2022, so they’re lacking experience.

The same goes for Robert Rochell, who hardly played last year despite the Rams’ struggles in the secondary.

Witherspoon has dealt with injuries throughout his career, limiting him to just 13 games in the last two years combined, but when he’s been available, he’s been a starter in the secondary. That provides a lot of value to the Rams, who need some veteran voices in the locker room with such a young team.

In 13 games with the Steelers the last two years, Witherspoon has four interceptions, 35 tackles and 11 passes defensed. He has good size at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, but he needs to stay healthy in order to carve out a role for himself in the Rams’ secondary.

