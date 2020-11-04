Sean McVay evaluates Rams offense, defense and special teams after first half of season

The first half of the season was up and down for the Rams. After starting 4-1 with all four wins coming against the NFC East, they were tripped up by the 49ers and Dolphins. Now at 5-3, the Rams have plenty of work to do in the final eight games of the season.

The defense has been carrying its weight thus far, ranking third in points and first in yards. The offense, however, has sputtered as of late and is only 21st in scoring now, despite ranking eighth in yards.

Sean McVay isn’t overly concerned about the offense, but he doesn’t like the lack of consistency he’s seen from the group. The same goes for special teams, where the Rams have lacked big plays in the return game and have missed seven total kicks in eight games. On defense, there’s not much to complain about, especially considering L.A. is allowing 4.1 points per game in the second half this year.

In his media session during the Rams’ bye week, McVay shared his thoughts on all three phases.