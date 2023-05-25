Sean McVay encouraged by Logan Bruss’ progress early in OTAs

Logan Bruss didn’t get the chance to play as a rookie last season. He suffered a torn ACL before the regular season began, sidelining him for the entire year. It left the Rams without their top draft pick, and they certainly could’ve used him after losing all of their starting offensive linemen except for Rob Havenstein for multiple games.

Bruss has made good progress in his recovery from the knee injury, which has Sean McVay encouraged in the early part of OTAs. McVay shared an update on Bruss this week, saying the rehab process took a while and Bruss is still a little sore after practice but he likes where the second-year lineman is at.

“Well, he’s done a good job physically getting himself ready to go. I think early on in camp, never really got a chance to get his feet wet appropriately. Had some good things that occurred in the preseason games and then he ends up hurting his knee,” McVay said. “So that rehab process took a while, but physically he looks good. There were some good things that he did out there yesterday that was encouraging. A little sore, which we kind of expected and so we were smart with him. So I think the big thing for him is just keep taking steps. Don’t get discouraged in the least bit if you have to be able to take a day and let’s control the things that we can control. I like where he’s at. I think our strength staff and really Reggie (Scott) and his group have done a good job of physically getting him ready to go and then we’re looking forward to continuing to evaluate him and him go cut it loose and have fun.”

Bruss will have a chance to compete for a starting job on the Rams’ offensive line this year, but he won’t be handed a spot. he’ll face a lot of competition, particularly from second-round rookie Steve Avila and Coleman Shelton, whom the Rams re-signed this offseason.

Even if Bruss begins the year as a backup guard, it will be a step in the right direction – and knowing the Rams’ injury history, he could get a chance to play at some point this season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire