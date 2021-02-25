Sean McVay emphasizes Rams’ desire to add explosive plays

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Rams were one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL in 2017 and 2018, not only putting up a ton of points but scoring rather quickly thanks to big plays. But things went south in 2019 when Jared Goff began to regress and the offensive line deteriorated.

The O-line improved in 2020, but Goff still continued to struggle and the departure of Brandin Cooks condensed the offense to more of a short, quick passing attack with a serious lack of deep passes.

Sean McVay hopes that changes next season and though he didn’t get into detail about personnel moves to make big plays happen, he said it’s a collaborative effort that starts with his play calling and designs.

“It’s guys that can make things happen with the ball in their hands,” he told reporters on Thursday. “I know we talked a lot about it throughout the season of plays down the field. I think there’s different ways of creating explosives, but it’s a collaboration of certainly I’ve got to do a good job of giving us opportunities and then the players are the ones that end up making it come to life, so that’s always going to be a big part of it. When you have to go 12- and 15-play drives consistently, your margin for error is so small, the level of competition is so great that you’ve got to be able to find ways to continuously create explosives, give yourself a little bit of margin for error that it’s not always taking that many plays to produce points in this league. And I think any good offense, any one that’s in the upper echelon of the league, that’s something you can check the box on, and I think that’s something we’ve definitely got to do a better job of, starting with me this next season.”

The Rams missed Cooks last season and though Josh Reynolds was a solid No. 3 receiver, he didn’t stretch the field in the way that Cooks did. Van Jefferson has some speed and will get more opportunities next season if Reynolds leaves, but he’s not a true burner.

There will be players available, with some already on the market (DeSean Jackson, Tyrell Williams), so expect the Rams to look closely at players who can make things happen when they get the ball in their hands – as McVay alluded to.

Recommended Stories

  • Roger Federer, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal scheduled to play Miami Open

    The Miami Open announced Thursday its acceptance list for the upcoming 2021 tournament, and the biggest news is that 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer is among the players listed.

  • Warriors use late run to pull away from Pacers, 111-107

    With Stephen Curry struggling to make baskets, Draymond Green gave Golden State a boost of energy. The Warriors needed everything he could muster. Green scored on two late dunks to start the decisive final run, defended hard and found a way to corral loose balls in the closing minutes as Golden State scored six straight points to finally fend off the Indiana Pacers 111-107 on Wednesday night.

  • Coco Gauff advances to semifinals at Adelaide International

    Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann advanced to the Adelaide International semifinals on Thursday after three-set wins on the Memorial Drive hard courts. The 16-year-old Gauff beat Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Teichmann defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-4 ,6-7 (8), 7-5. Gauff has won five straight matches in Adelaide, including two in qualifying, since her second-round loss to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open.

  • Cardinals' Arenado fitting in seamlessly with new franchise

    Nolan Arenado arrived at spring training about a week before the rest of the St. Louis Cardinals' position players, trying to get accustomed to the time change of Florida from his home on the West Coast along with learning his way around his first new team in a dozen years in pro baseball. The Cardinals hope he can be great. Suddenly, the Cardinals had pulled off one of the biggest acquisitions in baseball, solidifying their lineup with a five-time All-Star and three-time home run champion while making them one of the favorites to win the NL Central.

  • Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB central contract offer

    Twenty20 specialist Mohammad Hafeez has declined a central contract offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board. The allrounder “politely turned down” a contract offer in category C for 2020-21, the cricket board said Wednesday. “While I am disappointed, I fully respect his decision,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

  • Citing bad back, Rafael Nadal out of Rotterdam tournament

    Rafael Nadal pulled out of next week's hard-court tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands, because of the bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open. Nadal's withdrawal from the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament was announced Thursday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote in a series of posts on Twitter that he “found a temporary solution that allowed me to play without pain in the second week” of the Australian Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets.

  • Like Tony Romo before him, Dak Prescott must drive contract talks with Dallas Cowboys

    The best way for the negotiations with the team to end is for the star quarterback to play a bigger role.

  • Avni Yildrim looks to knock Canelo Alvarez from his perch Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium

    The Miami Dolphins awarded boxing champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez with a team jersey during his first visit to Hard Rock Stadium on Monday afternoon.

  • No. 1 Barty loses at Adelaide International; Gauff into QFs

    Defending champion and No. 1-ranked Ash Barty lost in the second round of the Adelaide International on Wednesday, eliminated by Danielle Collins 6-3, 6-4. “The court was exceptionally quick, probably the quickest I’ve ever played in Australia and that took some time to adjust,” said Barty, who lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. A year ago, Barty beat Collins in the semifinals at the Adelaide International en route to the hard-court title.

  • Playing tag is no kids' game for NFL teams

    NFL teams could begin playing tag on Tuesday, and it's no kids' game for the 32 teams. Applying franchise and even transition tags to players can have major ramifications on a team's present and future. “It has always gone up,” says Bill Polian, a Pro Football Hall of Fame executive.

  • Free-diver shatters ice-swim world record

    Vencl said he felt great after emerging from his minute-and-half swim in water measured at 37 degrees Farenheit (3 C) and pumping his fist in celebration.The 38-year-old changed the location for the record attempt to a former quarry in Lahost, 62 miles north-west of Prague, from a glacial lake in Austria due to COVID restrictions which made international travel difficult.Vencl, who dropped into the water through one hole cut in the one-foot-thick ice before emerging from another, beat the previous record of 250 feet set by Denmark's Stig Avall Severinsen in October 2017 in southern Greenland.The Czech swimmer said he would have to wait eight to twelve weeks to receive official confirmation of his world record but added he felt "huge potential" in his attempt, saying "It was faster than I expected it. I felt great, after all, I trained a lot. I was under the ice three times for 75 meters (246 feet) during my training."

  • Tiger Woods should be able to walk and even return to pro golf, a pro golfer turned orthopedic surgeon says

    "I think Tiger can walk again. I think Tiger can play golf again and return to the Tour," the golf pro turned surgeon Dr. Bill Mallon told us.

  • A former agent projects Dak Prescott deal with Dallas Cowboys at $41 million annually

    Any deal signed by Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is going to come with record-setting numbers.

  • If Dallas Cowboys draft a tackle at No. 10, it won’t be to replace Tyron Smith in 2021

    ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper had the Cowboys taking Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater in his first 2021 mock draft.

  • Former Clemson starter giving up football after battle with COVID

    He led the Tigers’ defensive line in tackles for loss in 2019 before missing all of last season.

  • Jazz hand Lakers worst loss of the season

    The Lakers suffer their worst defeat of the season in a 114-89 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

  • Ty Gibbs to follow shock win with 14 Xfinity Series races

    Joe Gibbs said Tuesday his grandson Ty Gibbs will compete in 14 more Xfinity Series races this season after his surprising first victory. Ty Gibbs won Saturday's Xfinity Series race in his first career NASCAR national start on the road course at Daytona International Speedway. The 18-year-old had never raced above the ARCA Series and jumped two levels for his Xfinity debut.

  • Man suing Clippers, Jerry West demanded job, skybox over Kawhi Leonard deal

    The Clippers filed a motion at Los Angeles County Superior Court last week to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Johnny Wilkes in December.

  • Father of Liverpool goalie Alisson drowns in Brazil

    The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has died suddenly in Brazil with clubs past and present offering condolences. José Agostinho Becker, who was 57, drowned after going for a swim on Wednesday on his property in the southern city of Lavras do Sul, Globo and other Brazilian media reported. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday,” Liverpool wrote on Twitter.

  • Worn-out Lakers need adjustment, especially from long range

    The fatigued Lakers are struggling without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder as evidenced by a fourth consecutive loss in a blowout at Utah.