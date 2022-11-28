Sean McVay: I don’t think I broke my jaw, so I’ll be fine

The Rams have had plenty of problems this season, with the defending champions’ record now at 3-8.

But even head coach Sean McVay could not avoid the injury bug that has hit Los Angeles hard in 2022.

Early on in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, tight end Roger Carter was running from the sideline to the field for a punt when he ran into McVay’s head. McVay’s headset flew off as Carter hit his head coach’s jaw.

“I’m thinking, ‘Have a little awareness running by me.’ I mean, oh my gosh,” McVay said postgame, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “It’s really not that big a deal. I think it probably looked worse when you end up replaying it. … I don’t think I broke my jaw, so I’ll be fine.”

McVay said the Rams have enough guys who needed to be attended to that he didn’t need to be examined.

“As long as it’s not [hurting] my ability to think and to be able to talk, we’ll be fine,” he said.

Having lost five in a row, the Rams will host the Seahawks in Week 13.

