Sean McVay doesn’t expect Rams to be as active in signing free agents this summer

Free agency opens in March but players remain available all year. For some teams, they find real value in signing free agents during the summer rather than during that first wave in the spring.

The Los Angeles Rams were certainly one of those teams last year, essentially sitting out the bulk of free agency until June, July and even August when they added several key players – players such as Ahkello Witherspoon, John Johnson and Demarcus Robinson.

Les Snead and Sean McVay took a different approach this spring, being aggressive by signing Jonah Jackson, Tre’Davious White, Darious Williams and Kamren Curl, among others. That will likely mean a more passive strategy this summer before training camp opens.

“Probably a little bit different than last year’s approach,” McVay said when asked if he and Snead will make more roster moves before camp. “What we will do is we’ll look at, all right, where are we at right now? Understanding that there’s still are some limitations in regard to the evaluation process, but what are the resources that we have to be able to have the most competitive team going into camp? And so, probably not to that extent, but to say that there wouldn’t be anything that could come up. I certainly would never say that because if we feel like within our disciplined approach that we want to be able to take. If we can improve the football team, then we will do that.”

The Rams did a great job addressing their biggest roster holes this offseason in free agency and the draft, leaving no glaring weaknesses on the team. Sure, they could use some depth at wide receiver and maybe cornerback or inside linebacker, but the Rams are in excellent shape with camp approaching.

