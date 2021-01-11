Rams head coach Sean McVay offered some updates on injured players a day after advancing in the playoffs with a 30-20 win over the Seahawks.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was on the top of that list. He left the win with a rib injury in the third quarter and went for X-rays after it was over. They were negative and McVay’s Sunday comments suggest further testing didn’t turn up anything too worrisome about Donald’s condition.

McVay said at a press conference that the team will “be smart with him throughout the week” and that they don’t expect the rib injury “to affect his game status for this week.”

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is considered day-to-day after hurting his knee and that quarterback John Wolford is in the same category after suffering a stinger. McVay said the team will take it “a day at a time” when it comes to determining whether Wolford or Jared Goff plays against the Packers.

Sean McVay doesn’t expect Aaron Donald’s rib injury to affect his game status originally appeared on Pro Football Talk