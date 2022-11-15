Sean McVay discusses Rams placing Cooper Kupp on IR after ankle surgery
Head coach Sean McVay discusses the Los Angeles Rams placing wide receiver Cooper Kupp on IR after ankle surgery.
The Jaguars are 3-7 heading into a Week 11 bye and opinions about the team's outlook are mixed.
The Steelers announced one roster move on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp will get tightrope surgery on his ankle and is heading to injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four weeks.
Star receiver Cooper Kupp, a bright spot for the struggling Rams this season, will have ankle surgery and will be placed on injured reserve.
The #Falcons dropped to 23rd in Touchdown Wire's Week 10 power rankings
Chilly conditions could be in store when the Titans visit Green Bay on Thursday. Meanwhile, there could be snow in Buffalo. Welcome to Week 11.
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]
Who would've thought a rookie who was playing barely one-third of the snaps would be so critical to the Eagles' success?
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a much better foe? “We got a surprise [more]
The mother of the Chiefs receiver provided an update on her son’s injury on social media.
The Commanders won for the third time in their last four games by knocking off the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday night and Taylor Heinicke has been the starter in all three of those wins. Heinicke was 17-of-29 for 211 yards and an interception in Monday’s game, which was the last that quarterback Carson Wentz [more]
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you."
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens get together on Monday to break down the news of the day following week 10 in the NFL, recap the Sunday night football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco Giants, and go over some recommended pickups from your fantasy football waiver wire.
After it was reported that the 49ers placed a waiver claim for Jerry Tillery, Kyle Shanahan explained why the team did so.
How can the Eagles replace one of the NFL's top tight ends?