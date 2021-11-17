Sean McVay discusses how Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller played in Rams debuts

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams got their first glimpse at Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller in their new threads in Week 10. Even though both of them played limited snaps – especially Beckham – Sean McVay was pleased with their efforts on Monday night versus the San Francisco 49ers.

“I think Von did a nice job. You could see him kind of feeling his way around, and he made some plays, and you could definitely feel his presence. I think for Odell to even be able to get out there and line up is a real credit to him. We didn’t even have one full-speed practice with him,” McVay said. “So, these next 12 days will be really important to get him implemented, get him up to speed, and figure out a plan of attack to maximize our offensive players, and to play better than the way that we have these last couple of weeks. That’s where my focus and concentration will be over the next few days.”

After being traded to the Rams ahead of the trade deadline, Miller was unable to suit up in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans due to a pre-existing ankle injury. He was able to log 66% of the defensive snaps in Week 10, recording three combined tackles as the 49ers did a spectacular job taking him out of his element by running the football often.

For Beckham, the former Pro Bowl wideout hasn’t had a chance to go through a full practice with the team yet after signing with them late in the week. Beckham finished with two receptions for 18 yards on three targets, including a catch on the very first play of the game.

Over the course of the bye week, McVay understands this is a perfect opportunity for the Rams to get Beckham and Miller more up to speed with the rest of the team. We’ll get a better glimpse of how both of them will be utilized when Los Angeles squares off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.

