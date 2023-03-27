Sean McVay discusses Matthew Stafford's health, future of Rams at Annual League Meeting
NFL Network's Sean McVay discusses quarterback Matthew Stafford's health, future of the Los Angeles Rams at the Annual League Meeting.
Could Odell Beckham Jr. start a second stint with the Giants this year? Giants owner John Mara isn’t ruling it out. Mara said today at the league meeting that the Giants haven’t closed the door on signing Beckham, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and head [more]
About two years ago, the 49ers traded up to acquire the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft. That selection turned into quarterback Trey Lance. But after Lance missed nearly all of the 2022 season due to injury, San Francisco General Manager John Lynch said on Monday that 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy is [more]
Mike Martz doesn't think Trey Lance is the 49ers' answer under center -- yet.
When Robert Saleh sat down at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, it was clear that the team’s potential trade for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers was going to be the hot topic.
John Lynch and the 49ers will "listen to everything" if an attractive Trey Lance trade offer arose.
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
Will Levis has as strong of an arm and as powerful of a running style as can be found in a quarterback prospect, but he comes with plenty of risk.
Bijan Robinson is one of the most exciting players in the 2023 NFL Draft and would be a force alongside Justin Fields.
One position (but two names) keep coming up over and over for the Packers in a sweep of mock drafts around the internet. Here's a full rundown.
As the Colts search for a quarterback, a 26-year-old MVP might be available. A look at the pros, cons and likelihood of acquiring Lamar Jackson.
Jackson tweeted that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."
Bill Belichick didn't fully commit to either Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe when asked about the Patriots' starting quarterback job at the NFL Owners Meetings on Monday.
A year ago, the Steelers had no idea who would be the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger. They signed Mitch Trubisky as a bridge quarterback with a plan to develop whomever they drafted. But Kenny Pickett, the 20th overall selection, ended up starting 12 games. After eight months of practices and 13 game appearances, Steelers [more]
Anytime a star quarterback changes teams, there are seismic implications across the NFL.
Here's a look at the field for the 87th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, April 6-9.
Ricky Barnes, 42, came into the week ranked 1,506 in the world and placed seventh, earning a spot in next week's Valero Texas Open.
As the NFL offseason rolls along, data compiled appears to show the 49ers having a more favorable schedule in 2023.
'He called me out my name. So I just had to make sure I looked him eye to eye and see if he’d say it to my face.'
This isn't the ending fans wanted. But officials got it right with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
This isn't the Final Four anyone expected.