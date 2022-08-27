Sean McVay on disciplining Aaron Donald for brawl: ‘We’ve handled it internally’

If the Los Angeles Rams disciplined Aaron Donald for his involvement in Thursday’s brawl with the Cincinnati Bengals, they aren’t going to tell anyone. Donald was seen on video swinging a helmet at Bengals players during a scrum on the field, connecting with the helmet of another player at least once.

Sean McVay said during Saturday’s broadcast of the Rams-Bengals game that the Rams handled the situation and any discipline internally. It’s highly unlikely that Donald will be suspended, and the Rams may not have even fined him for his actions.

#Rams coach Sean McVay was asked on the TV broadcast if Aaron Donald will be disciplined for his role in Thursday's brawl with the Bengals: "We’ve handled it internally and we’ll keep that in house." — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) August 27, 2022

The NFL can’t step in and discipline players for anything that happens in practice, even in joint practices that take place with another team. So if Donald were to get punished at all, it would have to come from the Rams.

Based on McVay’s comments and a previous report, it doesn’t seem like Donald will be missing Week 1 against the Bills.

