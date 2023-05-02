Sean McVay details why Rams selected Georgia QB Stetson Bennett

The Los Angeles Rams surprised quite a few NFL draft analysts when they selected Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft. The Rams really liked Bennett throughout the predraft process.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay and the Rams elected to draft Stetson Bennett with the No. 128 pick of the draft. Bennett was the seventh quarterback drafted.

In 2022, the Rams went just 2-6 in games without Matthew Stafford and needed to upgrade the back up quarterback position. Stafford missed several games last season with a neck injury and a concussion. However, the Rams entered the 2023 NFL draft with not very much early round draft capital, so Los Angeles could not easily draft a top quarterback. Additionally, the Rams want to continue to contend in the NFC, so it made sense for Los Angeles to take an experienced quarterback like Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.

Stetson Bennett’s final college game was a dominant 65-7 national championship victory over TCU. Perhaps he impressed a few folks in SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Los Angeles Rams, with his five total touchdown performance in the national championship game.

Stetson Bennett will learn under Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during his rookie season in the NFL. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay views Stetson Bennett as a winner. Bennett came up huge in clutch moments throughout his college career. Bennett saved his best performances for the College Football Playoff.

McVay is a big fan of Georgia’s offensive system and thinks it translates well to the NFL. He also is impressed with Bennett’s athleticism, particularly Bennett’s quickness.

Here’s everything Sean McVay had to say about Stetson Bennett:

"He's a winner. He's a competitor." 🎙 HC Sean McVay on adding Stetson Bennett + opportunity to learn under Matthew Stafford. pic.twitter.com/rniLG3tSTT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 30, 2023

More!

4-star OL Fletcher Westphal names top schools Look: Georgia players reunited in Philadelphia, D'Andre Swift arrives The 26 players drafted from Georgia's 2021 championship team Watch: Kenny McIntosh's emotional NFL draft call with Seattle Best odds to win 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire