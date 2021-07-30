Before Sean McVay became coach of the Rams, he and receiver DeSean Jackson spent time together in Washington. Five years later, they’re together again.

So does Jackson look like the same guy?

“He’s does,” McVay told reporters on Thursday. “It’s unbelievable. I mean, this guy, he’s a freak. For him to be able to sustain that level of speed. I mean, even when you just look at some of the data, it shows even last year after he came back from the ankle injury, one of the fastest speeds when he catches the long touchdown against the Cowboys late in the year, I want to say it was a couple days after Christmas. He’s a special player. I’ve really enjoyed being back with him again. He definitely looks like the same DeSean that I’ve seen.”

There’s no questioning Jackson’s speed when healthy. The question continues to be staying healthy. He appeared in only eight games during his two years back in Philadelphia.

Jackson turns 35 during the season. If he somehow can stay on the field, he can help the Rams win plenty of games. But can he stay on the field?

Sean McVay on DeSean Jackson: “He’s a freak” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk