Sean McVay demonstrated how much he’s grown since his first Super Bowl matchup | Opinion

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Sean McVay can finally exhale.

He’s now the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, having turned 36 about three weeks ago. That historical distinction trumps being the youngest coach to have his own coaching tree.

McVay, who lost in his first crack as a Super Bowl coach three years ago – he has said repeatedly that he was “outcoached” by Bill Belichick the last time – has crossed over to the other side.

After the 23-20 nail-biter against the Cincinnati Bengals (coached by one his former assistants, Zac Taylor), someone asked McVay what it felt like to win the big one.

He deflected a bit, making it about the team.

“I think the biggest thing that I’ve realized about this group is that you’re reminded of your real purpose,” McVay said.

Although McVay went on to express his deep love for individuals critical to the collective effort – players including Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham, Jr., Von Miller and Andrew Whitworth – he’s obviously earned the right to take a bow.

He just doesn’t seem so interested in that.

“There’s really something powerful about being a part of something bigger than yourself,” he said.

Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 56.

Still, as noble as it is to recognize the team, McVay is human, too. The pressure to win the Lombardi Trophy had to be enormous after the Rams swung for the fences with the “all-in” approach and had the fortune of playing Super Bowl LVI in their own stadium.

Especially after the coach lauded for his offensive wizardry directed a unit that managed to score all of three points in that last Super Bowl.

On Friday, two days before LVI, I asked McVay whether his nerves were testing him.

“I don’t know until it gets closer,” he said.

Then he talked about his players and their calmness and confidence.

We can imagine his nerves during the course of Sunday’s tilt. The Rams scored touchdowns on two early possessions, but bungled a PAT exchange and blew a 10-point lead and spent most of the second half in comeback mode. With the momentum gone, they also had to deal with the loss of Beckham, who never returned after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter. And it seemed as though they might never recover from the sequence that opened the second half when Joe Burrow connected with Tee Higgins for a 75-yard TD on the first snap after halftime, then Matthew Stafford was intercepted on LA’s first snap of the third quarter, which set up a field goal that gave Cincinnati a 20-13 lead.

“When you look at the way that second half started, a lot of teams would’ve folded,” McVay said. “I think the resilience was on display in a big way. You guys hear me talk about competitive greatness until I’m blue in the face. That was on display in a big way. Guys being at their best when their best was required.”

The Rams sealed the victory with Donald forcing Burrow into a fourth-down incompletion, which followed a 15-play TD drive capped by Stafford’s 1-yard TD throw to Kupp.

Sure, it was Donald who put on the rush for the game-clinching play. But McVay had fingerprints on it, too. Shortly before the play, McVay delivered a message during a sideline exchange with Donald: “You have to be relentless.”

Donald recalled some history.

“One thing I told him when he got here – before I had the opportunity to play for him and get to know him – I told him that as long as he’s here I want to continue to be a part of this organization and help build on the legacy,” Donald said. “We’re building a legacy.”

Maybe Donald was dropping a hint as buzz circulated about whether he would retire after eight dominant seasons. The D-tackle wouldn’t commit to returning, saying he wanted to enjoy the championship moment.

McVay, meanwhile, has been the source of speculation about his future, too. It seems doubtful that he would leave coaching and bolt to the TV booth at this point. But he’s certainly earned himself a raise from Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

I had the chance to observe a slice of McVay during the build-up to LVI, serving as the pool reporter at Rams practices for the Pro Football Writers of America. Over the course of four days, I found him as you might expect: engaged, energetic, upbeat.

Also, his eagerness for the task at hand was palatable.

On Thursday, he ended a post-practice interview by exhorting, “Let’s get it on!”

McVay also maintained during the week that he would allow game conditions dictate the approach. That’s understandable and reflective of his growth. In the Super Bowl 53 loss to the Patriots, the Rams didn’t have the answers or adjustments. McVay seemed determined not to let that happen this time.

Case in point: The Rams rushed for just 43 yards on 23 carries (1.9 yards per rush) and on their final drive, Cam Akers was stuffed on third-and-1 from their 30-yard line. McVay decided to go for it. Kupp ran a jet sweep on fourth down and cut upfield for a 7-yard gain that kept the drive alive. McVay pretty much gambled the game on the fourth down. And won.

“Sometimes, you go with a gut feel,” he said.

Then McVay diverted the credit to Kupp.

“Great player making a great play,” he said. “We don’t make that play, we’re not sitting up here talking about winning the game, that’s for sure.”

They adjusted. And it worked. Just like McVay knew it could. He won big with a purpose.

