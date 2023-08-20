Sean McVay on Davis Allen’s phenomenal NFL preseason debut

Former Clemson tight end Davis Allen got the first NFL action of his career in the Los Angeles Rams preseason matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, performing at a high level as one of the top performers in the game.

Selected with the No.175 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Allen looks like a steal following this performance. Leading the Rams in receiving, Allen caught all eight targets for 53 yards. If you want to make an impression as a tight end on an NFL roster, that’s a great way to start.

The performance was more than just impressive from a receiving standpoint, as Allen blocked well and did everything he needed to without the ball in his hands, showing that he is the full package. Rams head coach Sean McVay was impressed with how well Allen did across the board.

Below is a video of McVay talking about Allen’s impressive performance.

“Targeted eight times, makes eight catches… but I thought he competed well without the ball also. It was an awesome debut for him.” 🎙️Coach McVay on Davis Allen’s performance pic.twitter.com/Q78IexLQSF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire