Sean McVay: It’s a crime Raheem Morris isn’t a head coach

After the Vikings fired Mike Zimmer, they turned their attention to the Los Angeles Rams. Raheem Morris and Kevin O’Connell, who were Sean McVay’s coordinators in 2021, were both finalists for Minnesota’s head coaching job.

It was O’Connell who won out and landed the job, which allowed the Rams to retain Morris as their defensive coordinator. But if it were up to McVay, Morris would be a head coach somewhere right now.

On McVay’s first day back in the building for offseason workouts, he told reporters that it’s “a crime” Morris isn’t a head coach. He says it’s an example of how far the league has to go when it comes to minority coaches getting more opportunities.

Sean McVay is thrilled DC Raheem Morris is still on the Rams' staff for 2022, and yet: "it's a reflection of how far we have to go, because he's one of the best coaches in the world, and the fact that he isn't a head coach is a crime." pic.twitter.com/0IYuVedOB9 — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) April 19, 2022

Morris and the Rams hit some rough patches last season, allowing 95 points combined to the Titans, 49ers and Packers in consecutive games from Week 9-12. But when the postseason rolled around, the Rams gave up just 75 points in four games to the Cardinals, Buccaneers, 49ers and Bengals.

With the performance Los Angeles had defensively in the Super Bowl, sacking Joe Burrow seven times to tie a record, Morris ended his campaign on a high note. That’s part of why it was so surprising he only had one head coaching interview, which was with the Vikings.

If he and the Rams defense have a similar season in 2022, there’s no doubt Morris should be a head coach somewhere next year. And McVay isn’t the only one caping for that to happen. Jalen Ramsey did, too, when he said back in January that Morris is the best coach he’s had.

It’s time for Morris to get another shot.

