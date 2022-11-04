It appears Cooper Kupp did, in fact, avoid a significant injury.

According to multiple reporters, Rams head coach Sean McVay said in his Friday press conference that Kupp will play in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Kupp suffered an ankle injury at the end of last week’s loss to the 49ers. He didn’t practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday.

Kupp is the most critical piece of Los Angeles’ offense, as he leads the team with 64 receptions, 686 yards, and five touchdowns.

McVay noted receiver Van Jefferson (knee) and center Brian Allen (knee) are going to be listed as questionable but are likely to play on Sunday.

McVay also said there’s a possibility running back Cam Akers plays on Sunday. He had been away from the team, missing the last two games over philosophical differences with the coaching staff. But he’s been back in the building this week and practiced in full on Thursday.

“We’re a better team when he ends up being the guy that we know,” McVay said of Akers, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “Sometimes, you got to be able to work through things and have good conversations. … The most important thing for us is he’s back.”

The Rams could also activate rookie running back Kyren Williams to the 53-man roster after he was designated to return. But McVay said L.A. hasn’t determined whether or not that will happen yet.

Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp will play Sunday, possibility Cam Akers plays originally appeared on Pro Football Talk