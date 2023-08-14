Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp not likely to return for joint practices against Raiders

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp continues to be out of practice with an injury the Rams continue to downplay as "day-to-day."

At one point, an impression was created that he would return for joint practices this week against the Raiders. On Sunday, coach Sean McVay created the impression that Kupp won't be back.

"I would say it's more likely that he will not, but I don't have any clarity on that," McVay said. "I would think Denver's probably a more realistic goal but there is a chance. He's feeling good and making good progress, but I don't know if we'll have him go this week.”

The Rams are due to have joint practices with the Broncos next week, following the preseason game against the Raiders.

Kupp, the MVP of Super Bowl LVI, missed eight games due to injury in 2022.