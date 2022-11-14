Rams receiver Cooper Kupp had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

He was announced as doubtful to return and did not see the field again.

Head coach Sean McVay said after the game that he didn’t have a definitive update on Kupp, as he hadn’t yet spoken to the team’s medical and training staff.

“I just know it didn’t look good. It didn’t sound good,” McVay said in his press conference.

Kupp was injured on a high, incomplete pass with 14:24 left in the contest. Kupp went up to try and catch it and when he came down had his ankle rolled up on by a defender on the ground.

Los Angeles’ best offensive player, Kupp entered Week 10 with 72 catches for 813 yards with six touchdowns. He’s also taken nine carries for 52 yards with a TD.

But with quarterback Matthew Stafford out while in concussion protocol, Kupp didn’t have the same level of production with backup John Wolford. Kupp finished the game with three receptions for -1 yard, a career-low.

The 3-6 Rams will play the Saints in New Orleans next week.

Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury “didn’t look good” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk