Sean McVay: Contract demonstrates commitment we’ve made to Jared Goff

The Rams open the regular season in Carolina on Sunday, but the Panthers weren’t the first topic of conversation for head coach Sean McVay at Wednesday’s press conference.

Quarterback Jared Goff signed a contract extension with the team on Tuesday night that comes with $110 million in guaranteed money. McVay quipped that he was happy that Goff would now be able to buy him dinner while also putting a more serious face on what the deal means.

“I think it’s great for him. It’s something that demonstrates a commitment that we’ve always felt to him,” McVay said.

Some questioned whether Goff was the right quarterback for the Rams for the long term after he played poorly in the the team’s 13-3 loss to the Patriots in the Super Bowl, but McVay said he is “very confident” in Jared’s ability to make big-time plays” and that he feels Goff demonstrated that on the way to Atlanta last season.

That explains why the Rams were comfortable making that commitment and it’s part of a trend that’s taken hold since McVay arrived in 2017. McVay, Goff, General Manager Les Snead, running back Todd Gurley, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive tackle Aaron Donald are all signed through the 2023 season, so the band will be together for quite a while if all continues to go well.