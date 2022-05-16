Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, but Rams head coach Sean McVay says that isn’t because the team is content to move on without him.

Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl and the Rams have made other moves at wideout since his injury. They signed Allen Robinson and traded Robert Woods to the Titans while maintaining that the door was open for Beckham’s return.

McVay said that continues to be the case during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show last week.

“Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team,” McVay said, via Cameron DeSilva of USAToday.com. “He’s a guy that in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He’s a great teammate. We all know what a charisma and a presence that he has. He is truly a great teammate, made so many impactful plays. It was a shame to see him go down in that game but man, he sure still made an impact with those two catches that he did have. Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams.”

There haven’t been any signs that Beckham is closing in on a deal with any other team, which suggests that the Rams should have a good chance of retaining him for the 2022 season even if they haven’t been able to reach an agreement on a contract thus far.

Sean McVay: We’re continuing to work toward re-signing Odell Beckham originally appeared on Pro Football Talk