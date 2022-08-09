Sean McVay confirms he signed extension with Rams

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams can feel confident in Sean McVay sticking around a bit longer moving forward. Following practice on Tuesday, McVay confirmed that he’s already signed an extension with the Rams this offseason.

Sean McVay said he signed a contract extension this offseason. He said the Rams are still working on GM Les Snead’s deal. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 9, 2022

McVay iterated that the deal was completed earlier this offseason, but the Rams want to wait to announce the details once they agree to a new extension with Les Snead.

While the specifics of McVay’s contract remain to be seen, he and Snead will likely have their contracts be somewhat tied together. McVay and Snead are entering their sixth season as a tandem, with four playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances, and a Super Bowl victory in that span.

When the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl earlier this year, there were rumors that McVay could elect to transition to television instead of returning to coach in Los Angeles. Even with television being the likely career that McVay gravitates toward after his coaching career, he’ll look forward to having more success as the head coach of the Rams for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire