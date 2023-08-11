Sean McVay confirms Rams rookie Steve Avila will play in preseason

Rams fans won’t have to wait until Week 1 of the regular season to see the team’s top rookie, Steve Avila, in a game. Sean McVay confirmed on Thursday that Avila will play in the preseason, though he didn’t specify how much.

“Yeah, he’s going to play,” McVay told reporters.

Avila is currently the top left guard on the depth chart and seems in line to start at that spot this season. He’s an impressive rookie who played at a very high level at TCU, hopefully solidifying the Rams’ offensive line – which was a certified mess due to injuries last year.

The Rams selected Avila with the 36th overall pick this year, the second straight year they’ve picked an offensive lineman with their top selection. Logan Bruss was their top pick in 2022 but he’s unlikely to start for Los Angeles this season after moving to right tackle.

On Saturday night, the Rams begin their preseason slate against the Chargers, hosting them at SoFi Stadium at 9 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire