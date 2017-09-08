Sean McVay confirms DT Aaron Donald to miss Week 1 vs. Colts

The Aaron Donald saga in Los Angeles will carry on into the regular season.

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Friday that his star defensive tackle will miss Sunday's game against the Colts, as the Rams try to steal a win against an Indianapolis team playing without Andrew Luck.

"It's safe to say that he (Donald) won't be a part of this game," McVay said, via ESPN.com.

Donald, who is in the fourth year of his rookie contract, is set to earn around $1.8 million this season. The Rams also picked up his fifth-year option next season, paying him roughly $6.9 million.

However, Donald would like a long-term contract to reflect his consistent dominance. Donald has 163 tackles and 28 sacks through his first three NFL seasons, which is why he's considered among the best interior linemen in the league.

Neither side has seemed ready to budge this offseason, but now that Donald's holdout has leaked into the regular season, one side may have to give in a bit.